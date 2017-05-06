× OKC police searching for missing teen

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are asking for your help in locating a missing teen who has a medical condition.

Police say 17-year-old Jeremy Travis Dunger was last seen Saturday around 2:30 P.M. in the 3200 block of NW 137th.

Dunger is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 foot 9, 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a Punisher skull on it, blue jeans and a camo hat with 405 labeled on it.

Dunger has a medical condition that has him functioning at the level of a 12-year-old.

If anyone sees him, you are asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.