Oklahoma newspaper delivery woman shot at 59 times, only one bullet hits her

TULSA, Okla. – A woman who was shot while delivering newspapers back in April is now telling her story.

Terry Jones says the entire ordeal was in God’s hand.

“God wasn’t ready for me yet, he just wasn’t,” Jones’ said.

Officials say they found 59 shell casings.

“My car was just rocking. Bullets were coming in left and right. There were literally bullets bouncing off of me. There were bullets that I should’ve took but didn’t because they literally bounced off me,” Jones told Fox 23.

Amazingly, nine of those shots made it into Jones’ car, with only one hitting her.

“I felt one go by my head. I also felt one go by my shoulder, brush me on the shoulder, but they never penetrated me,” she said.

That one bullet ended up going through her driver side door.

Jones told Fox 23, she was able to drive herself out of the shooting.

“I felt dizzy and I knew that I was going to pass out, but that voice kept telling me, ‘I’m here, I’m here,'” she said.

She was able to drive to her mother’s house a mile away where she got help.

Her message to the shooters?

“I want them to know that I forgive them for what they did to me,” she said.

Police say the shooting could be a case of mistaken identity.

They believe Jones’ car may have been similar to one the shooters were looking for.

Officials are still working to identify the suspects.