Parade, Car show happening at Lake Thunderbird

NORMAN, Okla. – Looking for something to do outdoors this Saturday?

The Cruzin’ Clear Bay Parade and Car Show is happening today at Lake Thunderbird State Park.

This is the first year for the event.

The car show started at 11 a.m., near 142nd and Highway 9 at Clear Bay, and is expected to end at 5 p.m.

There will be food trucks, vendors, and also door prizes at every hour.

And of course you’ll be able to check out all of the classic cars in the show.

After that, stick around for a free movie in the park!