Suspects on the run after officer-involved crash

OKLAHOMA CITY - Several suspects are on the run after an officer-involved crash Saturday morning.

The crashed happened at S.W. 25th and Lee Avenue. Oklahoma City Police say an officer was heading west on 25th when a pickup ran a stop sign at Lee Avenue.

Officers say the crash impact was so great that both vehicles left the road. The police car ended up in a yard and the the suspect's pickup crashed into a nearby home.

The suspects then took off on foot.

The officer was rushed to the hospital for his injuries but is expected to recover. One of the suspects was taken into custody.

No one was inside the home when the pickup crashed into it.

Police are asking the public for help in locating the other three suspects.