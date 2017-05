WILBURTON, Okla. – A woman who went missing Monday was found dead Saturday in eastern Oklahoma.

Police originally issued a Silver Alert looking for 73-year-old Carole Kirkpatrick

Officials canceled that alert, saying her vehicle was found 150-200 yards into some trees.

They believe her car was swept away in flood waters.

Authorities say her body was then found across the flooded creek.

Severe weather hit Oklahoma one week ago causing major flooding across the state.