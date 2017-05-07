× One person injured in I-40 motorcycle crash

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that one person was transported with serious injuries following a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening.

The crash occurred on I-40 near Walker Ave. Troopers were working a different crash in the area when the second crash, involving the motorcyclist, occurred. The victim was taken to OU Medical Center.

Troopers had originally reported the motorcycle accident as a fatality.

Two of the EB I-40 lanes are blocked due to the two accidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.