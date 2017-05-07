Perdue recalls chicken sausage links after plastic sightings

Chicken sausage products that might contain bits of plastic are being recalled by Perdue Foods, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Saturday.

Three consumers have complained of finding blue plastic in sausage links, the USDA said. The items were sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club stores in the northeast.

The recalled product is Perdue Harvestland Organic Italian Chicken Sausage. The package code is 64405, and the sell-by or freeze-by date is June 25.

More than 1,400 24-ounce packages have been recalled.

“We determined the source was plastic from a pair of safety goggles that was inadvertently introduced into the raw material before the sausages were stuffed,” said Andrea Staub, a senior vice president of Perdue Farms, parent company of Perdue Foods. “This would have resulted in a minimal amount of consumer packages potentially containing sausages with the plastic. However, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to recall all packages of sausages produced in the same product run.”

People who bought the chicken were urged to throw the product away or return it to the store where it was purchased. Consumers who have questions about the recall can call Perdue Consumer Relations at 877-727-3447.

There are no reports of injuries from eating the sausage, the USDA said.

Perdue Foods is based in Gainesville, Georgia.