Residents on edge after home invasion in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - Residents who live near N.W. 15th and Independence are on edge after a burglary Sunday morning.
The homeowners say they were at at church when someone broke into their home and stole money and phones.
A next door neighbor tried to intervene and a suspect allegedly put a gun in his face.
The police were called but the suspects escaped before officers arrived.
No one was harmed and police say they are looking for a Hispanic male in connection to the incident.
Neighbors say the incident has them on edge.
“I was taken by surprise because on a Sunday morning, who would do that on a Sunday morning to a family," said Ana Balderas Becerra.