Residents on edge after home invasion in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - Residents who live near N.W. 15th and Independence are on edge after a burglary Sunday morning.

The homeowners say they were at at church when someone broke into their home and stole money and phones.

A next door neighbor tried to intervene and a suspect allegedly put a gun in his face.

The police were called but the suspects escaped before officers arrived.

No one was harmed and police say they are looking for a Hispanic male in connection to the incident.

Neighbors say the incident has them on edge.

“I was taken by surprise because on a Sunday morning, who would do that on a Sunday morning to a family," said Ana Balderas Becerra.