Sunny, warm for your Sunday afternoon

OKLAHOMA – More of the same weather today. It’s back to back Slater Rater 10’s! Mostly sunny skies, warm temps and south winds across Oklahoma today. Highs in the 80s with south winds slightly stronger than yesterday but not too crazy for Oklahoma standards.

The blocking pattern responsible for this nice weather will eventually break down as we go through this week.

That’s when our next storm system moves in with increasing chances for t’storms Wednesday.

Some severe weather seems likely with this system as it tracks slowly east across Oklahoma Wednesday, Thursday into Friday.

However, it clears out just in time for this next coming weekend!