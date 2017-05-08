Affidavit: Fast-food employees may have scared away attempted thief with knives

OKLAHOMA CITY – It seems that a pair of fast-food employees scared away a would-be thief after they said they had weapons of their own.

On April 22, officers were called to the KFC in the 2400 block of N. Martin Luther King Ave. following an attempted robbery.

Authorities say the alleged suspect jumped the counter at the KFC and walked behind an employee who was working the drive-thru window.

The arrest affidavit claims that one of the employees heard the alleged suspect say that he was robbing the restaurant, but the employee at the drive-thru window didn’t hear him and paid no attention to him.

At that point, one of the employees grabbed a box cutter from his pocket while another pulled out a pocket knife to confront the alleged suspect.

“[Suspect] began to grab at his waistband, telling them he had a gun. [Victim] called [suspect’s] bluff and said, ‘No, you don’t. You have a knife like me,” the affidavit states.

Police say the suspect jumped back over the counter and ran out of the front doors.

