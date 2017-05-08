Cinnabon offering free treats to nurses during National Nurses Week

ATLANTA – National Nurses Week is celebrated each year in May, beginning on May 6 and ending on the birthday of Florence Nightingale on May 12

This year, Cinnabon is stepping up to say thank you to nurses all across the nation with a tasty promotion.

Participating Cinnabon bakeries are offering the choice of a free Cinnabon Roll, MiniBon, or BonBites to nurses, according to the company’s website. To receive a delicious treat, nurses simply have to present their healthcare ID badge.

Cinnabon posted about the promotion on Twitter Saturday morning.

The tweet read, “”Nurses Week starts now! Get a FREE classic or Minibon roll when you show your healthcare ID badge.”

Click here to find a nearest Cinnabon location.