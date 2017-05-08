Ex-soldier recorded fatally shooting service dog found dead

A veteran and her soldier boyfriend have been arrested and charged with animal cruelty in North Carolina after allegedly filming themselves tying her service dog to a tree, shooting it to death, and then uploading the footage to Facebook. Marinna Rollins, 23, and Jerren Heng, 25, of Fayetteville, appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with the death of their male pit bull mix, "Cumboui," on April 16. Photos shared on Facebook appear to show the pair posing with the dog, which is tied to a tree, prior to his death. "Get him!" Heng can be heard telling his partner in the video, before she fires five shots at the animal. "Let me hit him. Let me hit him once!" Heng says. Before Heng then fires multiple shots at the animal, its legs briefly shake. "Oh shit, that's his nerves going," Rollins says. She then drags the dog into a nearby shallow grave. "It's been real, Cummy. I love you," Rollins says. "You're my puppy. You're a good puppy but?" "Kind of put him a little bit deeper in ther

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – North Carolina police say they’re investigating the possible suicide of an Army veteran charged with shooting her service dog as she laughed.

Fayetteville Police Lt. Todd Joyce said Sunday investigators believe that 23-year-old Marinna Rollins killed herself. Joyce declined to explain what evidence detectives found. He says police were called to her apartment early Sunday after her body was found by friends.

Rollins and 25-year-old Jarren Heng were charged last month with cruelty to animals after investigators say they tied the dog to a tree and shot it multiple times with a rifle. Cumberland County District Attorney Clark Reaves said the two could be heard laughing on a video recording they made as the dog was killed.

The dog belonged to Rollins and was her emotional support animal, Sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Swain told CNN.

Court documents show Rollins received a medical retirement from the Army in January.