× Former Oklahoma band teacher accused of lewd acts with a student enters blind plea

LUTHER, Okla. – A former Oklahoma band teacher who was accused of having inappropriate relations with a child has entered a blind plea in the case.

In 2016, officials charged 33-year-old Kyle Whitmus with seven counts of indecent of lewd acts with a child under 16, one count of first-degree rape and one count of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor.

Authorities say the charges stem from Whitmus’ contact with a preteen girl at Luther Middle School.

Investigators say the allegations came to light when the child told her mother about her ‘relationship’ with Whitmus.

Once the middle school learned of the allegations, Whitmus was suspended from teaching.

On Friday, Whitmus entered a blind plea to some of the charges.

His sentencing is set for July 24 at 9 a.m.