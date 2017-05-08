Health officials: Work to prevent mosquito bites before summer strikes

OKLAHOMA CITY – Summer is just around the corner, and that means that summertime pests will be making an appearance during your outdoor parties and events.

However, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department say that mosquitoes are already out in force due to the mild winter.

“The best step in prevention is to remove any sources of stagnant water in kid’s toys, old tires, pet bowls, buckets, chimeneas, flower pots, wheelbarrows and even birdbaths. Mosquito larvae can mature in extremely small amounts of water like that contained in a bottle cap,” Phil Maytubby, OCCHD Public Health Protection Director, said.

Epidemiologists say you can also use microbial larvicides to kill larvae in water that can’t be drained.

All residents are urged to use the 3-D’s and a “P” of mosquito safety:

DRAIN standing water on your property so mosquitoes won’t breed

Use insect repellant that contains DEET on your clothes

DRESS in long sleeves and pants and spray repellant on your clothes.

Protect – limit exposure and check window screens

Health officials say you are more likely to be infected with West Nile virus from July through October in Oklahoma.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus include fever, headache, body ache and a rash.

Zika Virus symptoms include a mild fever, skin rash, muscle and joint pain and conjunctivitis.