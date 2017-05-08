Kansas man dies in head-on crash in Oklahoma Panhandle after SUV crosses center line

FORGAN, Okla. – Authorities say a Kansas man was killed in a head-on collision in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the collision happened late Sunday on U.S. 64 near Forgan, about 200 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Authorities say 30-year-old Gustavo Marino of Liberal, Kansas, was killed when his car was struck by an oncoming SUV that had crossed the center line to pass a tractor-trailer.

The SUV’s driver suffered a leg injury and was taken to a Kansas hospital in stable condition.

A passenger in Marino’s car was treated for minor injuries and later released from the hospital.