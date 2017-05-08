Local police department offering to test your meth for gluten for free

TECUMSEH, Okla. – A local police department is offering to test your meth for gluten.

The Tecumseh Police Department is taking advantage of America’s gluten-free fad in a very interesting way.

Monday morning, the department posted to Facebook, asking people to bring their meth to the Tecumseh Police Department to be tested for gluten.

“Public Services Announcement –

The Tecumseh Police Department is offering FREE testing for gluten laced meth. Please bring your meth to the Tecumseh Police Department for your FREE test.”

Many who saw the post found it quite humorous.

Within three hours, the post was shared more than 160 times.

Other law enforcement agencies from across the country have done similar things over the past few years.

Two years ago, the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office took out an ad in the local news paper, inviting drug dealers to rat out their rivals.