Metro woman follows alleged burglars, takes photos for police

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro woman said she caught two men taking things from her home and took pictures during the confrontation.

It happened in a neighborhood near N.W. 39th and MacArthur.

The woman didn’t want to be identified but said she’s a single mom of three. She said, when she came home one day last week, she saw two men walking down her street with items that looked familiar.

When she walked through her door, she realized her home had been broken into.

Then, it clicked. She hopped in her car and took off.

“I was taking pictures the whole time,” she said. “I called the police and everything, and I followed them because I wanted to see where they were going.”

“In one of the pictures, you’ll see kind of a black-looking sack,” said Officer Travis Vernier with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “As she was following the men, she recognized that that was one of her pillow cases.”

The men led her to apartment complex just a few blocks away. Eventually, she confronted them.

“I was like walking up on them, taking pictures,” the woman said. “That’s how I got good pictures of them, and I was like, ‘Hey, what’s your name?’ They didn’t even know who I was at all, you know?”

At some point, the woman’s stuff was dumped on the ground and the two suspects allegedly took off on foot.

Police said it was a risky move.

“They’re certainly placing themselves in jeopardy because, bear in mind, that these suspects apparently stolen gun from the victim,” Vernier said.

But, the mom said she would do it again.

“No one deserves to get their stuff taken from them that they work hard for to get.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.