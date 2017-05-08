Monday May 8th, The NBA Playoffs Picture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another busy weekend in the NBA postseason.

The Cleveland Cavaliers completed the four game sweep over the Toronto Raptors. This will mark the 9th time in 14 years that Lebron James is heading to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Washington Wizards rode a 26-0 run in the third quarter to hand the Boston Celtics a 19 point loss and even the series at two games apiece. The series returns to Boston on Tuesday.

The Golden State Warriors remain undefeated in the postseason and will look to eliminate the Utah Jazz in game four on Monday night.

Meanwhile there is a Texas two-step unfolding between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, D'Antoni's boys hit 19 3's to blast Pop's crew in Houston. The Texas series is also knotted up at two games, and will return to San Antonio for game five on Tuesday.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images.