No deal: House Democrats blast Senate leadership for allegedly rejecting budget proposal

OKLAHOMA CITY – With less than two weeks until the deadline, it seems that a budget deal has fallen through at the Oklahoma Capitol.

For months, lawmakers have been negotiating in an attempt to close a nearly $900 million budget shortfall.

In recent weeks, Democrats and Republicans have been fighting over a variety of issues related to the budget deficit.

This past weekend, it seemed that there was a budget deal in the works.

However, Democratic lawmakers announced that the deal fell through on Monday morning.

On Monday afternoon, Democratic leaders held a news conference to announce that despite negotiations in the House, it seems Senate leadership would not support the plan.

Minority House Leader Rep. Scott Inman announced that the House Democrats and House Republicans reached an agreement that would bring in an estimated $400 million.

The plan included items like increasing the cigarette tax, restoring the earned income tax credit and getting rid of some incentives for the oil and gas industry.

The proposal did not include increases to the gross production tax or the gasoline tax.

Rep. Inman says that Senate leaders are calling for a stand alone cigarette tax, and said they would not support the proposal.

He claims that the cigarette tax is like putting a “Band aid on a bullet hole,” adding that it will not significantly affect the budget on its own.

Now, the clock continues to tick toward the deadline and lawmakers are not closer to forming a budget.

If a budget is not finalized by the deadline, a special session will be called.

“When days like today happen, it’s more likely that we’ll have a special session,” Inman said.

The special session is expected to cost taxpayers about $30,000 a day.

In March, lawmakers asked each state agency to think about how it would handle a nearly 15 percent budget reduction, should it come to that as they try and fill a nearly $900 million budget shortfall.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said that troopers would be furloughed, a hiring freeze would be put in place and employees would lose their jobs if the agency had to cut its budget by 15 percent.

“It’s unacceptable for a highway patrolman to tell us, Department of Public Safety, that they’re going to have to limit the amount of miles they drive per day because they’ve got to cut down on gasoline costs to save a little bit of money,” Fallin said.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services says the “reduction scenarios at almost every level depicted can be accurately described as ranging from the terrible to the unthinkable.”

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department said 16 state parks could close if the agency is subject to a drastic cut.

The Department of Education announced that teachers would lose their jobs and schools may close as a result of a cut.