Norman councilman, business partner found not guilty for allegedly selling drug paraphernalia

NORMAN, Okla. - The verdict is in for the trial against a Norman city councilman and his business partner, the owner of The Friendly Market.

Monday night, Robert Cox and Stephen Holman were found not guilty on all counts.

The two were accused of a felony and several misdemeanors for selling drug paraphernalia.

The state raided The Friendly Market in Norman back in 2015 because the store stocked glass pipes, which the state called drug paraphernalia.

But, the jury didn't buy it.

The trial against Cox and Holman lasted an entire week.

This is the third trial Cleveland County prosecutors have lost against workers at The Friendly Market.

A group of supporters gathered for the verdict in the trial Monday night in Norman: