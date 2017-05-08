× Oklahoma bill that targets trespassers signed into law

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill that targets trespassers and protesters has been signed into law and went into effect immediately.

House Bill 1123 makes it illegal for a person to trespass or enter property “containing critical infrastructure facility without permission by the owner of the property.”

The bill defines a ‘critical infrastructure facility’ as a petroleum or alumina refinery, electrical power substation or power lines, a chemical manufacturing facility, water treatment facility, wastewater treatment plant, natural gas compressor station, liquid natural gas terminal, telecommunications central switching office, cell towers or telephone poles, railroad tracks, gas processing plant, radio or television transmission facility, steelmaking facility or a dam that is regulated by the government.

It also lists pipeline interconnections, natural gas storage facility, crude oil or refined products storage and distribution facilities, and above ground piping for oil, gas, hazardous liquid or chemical pipelines.

Trespassing would lead to a $1,000 or imprisonment for up to six months.

However, the consequences get worse if the trespasser meant to “damage, destroy, vandalize, deface, tamper with equipment, or impede or inhibit operations of the facility.” In that case, the trespasser would face a fine of not less than $10,000 or imprisonment in the custody of the Department of Corrections for up to one year.

The bill states that if the trespasser succeeded in damaging, destroying, vandalizing, defacing or tampering with equipment, they could face a fine up to $100,000 or imprisonment for up to 10 years.

It goes on to state that if an organization is conspiring with the trespasser, the organization “shall be punished by a fine that is ten times the amount of said fine authorized by the appropriate provision of this section.”

On May 3, Gov. Fallin signed the bill into law.