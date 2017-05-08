Oklahoma City firefighters tackling hunger in a unique way
OKLAHOMA CITY – Local firefighters are tackling hunger in a unique way.
During the week of May 8th, the United Postal Carriers will be delivering the 2017 Letter Carriers plastic sacks to residences for food drive donations.
Residents are encouraged to place non-perishable food items in the sacks for the postal carriers to pick up on Saturday, May 13th.
For residents who do not have a physical mailbox or miss the collection on May 13th, all Oklahoma City Fire Stations will be drop-off locations through May 23rd, 2017.
“Many lives are affected in very positive ways due to food drives such as this one,” said Battalion Chief of Operations Larry Hansen. “Our department is honored to be able to help out,” he added.
All Oklahoma City Fire Stations, Fire Administration, and the Local 157 office are drop-off points:
- Fire Administration 820 NW. 5th St.
- Local 157 157 NW. 6th St.
- Fire Station 1 820 NW. 5th St.
- Fire Station 2 2917 E. Britton Rd.
- Fire Station 3 11601 N. MacArthur
- Fire Station 4 14200 N. Hogback Rd.
- Fire Station 5 24 NW. 22nd St.
- Fire Station 6 21 N. Lincoln
- Fire Station 7 218 SW. 23rd St.
- Fire Station 8 1934 W. Exchange Ave.
- Fire Station 9 1415 SW. 89th St.
- Fire Station 10 2039 NW. 16th St.
- Fire Station 11 900 NW. 50th St.
- Fire Station 12 2121 Martin Luther King
- Fire Station 13 7000 SE. 74th St.
- Fire Station 14 3129 NW. 23rd St.
- Fire Station 15 2817 NW. 122nd St.
- Fire Station 16 405 SE. 66th St.
- Fire Station 17 2716 NW. 50th St.
- Fire Station 18 4016 N. Prospect
- Fire Station 19 940 SW. 44th St.
- Fire Station 20 7929 SW. 29th St.
- Fire Station 21 3240 SW. 29th St.
- Fire Station 22 333 NW. 92nd St.
- Fire Station 23 2812 S. Eastern
- Fire Station 24 1500 N. Meridian
- Fire Station 25 2701 SW. 59th St.
- Fire Station 26 7025 SW. 119th St.
- Fire Station 27 6400 N. Westminster Rd.
- Fire Station 28 7101 S. Anderson Rd.
- Fire Station 30 4343 S. Lake Hefner Dr.
- Fire Station 31 618 N. Rockwell Ave.
- Fire Station 32 12233 N. Mustang Rd.
- Fire Station 33 11630 SW. 15th St.
- Fire Station 34 8617 N. Council Rd.
- Fire Station 35 13017 S. May Ave.
- Fire Station 36 17700 SE. 104th St.
- Fire Station 37 16820 N. Pennsylvania Ave.