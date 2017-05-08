× Oklahoma City firefighters tackling hunger in a unique way

OKLAHOMA CITY – Local firefighters are tackling hunger in a unique way.

During the week of May 8th, the United Postal Carriers will be delivering the 2017 Letter Carriers plastic sacks to residences for food drive donations.

Residents are encouraged to place non-perishable food items in the sacks for the postal carriers to pick up on Saturday, May 13th.

For residents who do not have a physical mailbox or miss the collection on May 13th, all Oklahoma City Fire Stations will be drop-off locations through May 23rd, 2017.

“Many lives are affected in very positive ways due to food drives such as this one,” said Battalion Chief of Operations Larry Hansen. “Our department is honored to be able to help out,” he added.

All Oklahoma City Fire Stations, Fire Administration, and the Local 157 office are drop-off points: