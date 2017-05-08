× Oklahoma City mother taken into custody following alleged assault at high school

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City mother was taken into custody following an alleged assault at a high school.

On May 4, officers were called to the third floor of Capitol Hill High School in reference to a disturbance.

According to the arrest affidavit, authorities say the victim and another student were in some sort of altercation before 32-year-old Tamillya Johnson got involved.

Investigators say the victim attempted to walk away, but was confronted again by Johnson and the 16-year-old girl. The affidavit states that Johnson allegedly hit the victim with her hand before the 16-year-old girl hit the victim in the forehead with a Coke can.

Johnson was taken into custody on complaints of trespassing and assault and battery. The teenager was also arrested on a misdemeanor complaint of assault and battery.