Police: Home invasion suspect allegedly lured victim outside with packages on porch

ENID, Okla. – Police in Enid are searching for clues related to a shocking home invasion that occurred last month.

Authorities told the Enid News & Eagle that a woman told officers that she saw two packages on the edge of her porch on April 29.

She said she thought it was strange because the postman usually rings the doorbell when he leaves packages on the porch.

Despite that inclination that something wasn’t right, she went outside to get the packages and felt someone behind her.

Investigators say that is when a man pushed her into her house. The woman says she began to struggle with the man, but was able to reach her pistol.

However, she says he took the gun away from her and hit her over the head with it, causing her to lose consciousness.

When she awoke, she was able to grab the gun and fire a shot at the suspect.

The alleged suspect is described as a white man, standing 6’2″ tall, weighing 180 pounds with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a light-colored gray shirt and long tan pants.

If you have any information on the alleged home invasion, call CrimeStoppers at (580) 233-6233.