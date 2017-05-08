× Police: Neighbors attempt to stop thieves from breaking into Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – A group of observant neighbors attempted to stop a pair of thieves from breaking into an Oklahoma City home.

On May 7, officers were called to the 1500 block of N. Independence Ave. after neighbors spotted two men breaking into a home.

Neighbors told police that they saw two men kicking in at the back door of a nearby home. One of the neighbors told officers that he ran outside carrying a stick to confront the men.

When he got to his neighbor’s home, the men pointed their guns at him and told him to get on the ground.

According to the arrest affidavit, one of the men allegedly hit the victim in the face with the gun.

After the alleged suspects rummaged through the house and ran from the home, the affidavit states they ran south on N. Independence Ave. toward N.W. 14th St.

At that time, a dog in the back yard of a home was barking. Witnesses reported that one of the alleged suspects fired two shots at the dog before getting into a black Ford dually truck.

The victim met up with another neighbor to attempt to follow the alleged suspects, but they eventually lost them.

If you have any information on the break-in, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.