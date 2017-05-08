Police Report: Fourth suspect accused in killing of Guthrie man bragged about murder arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY – The fourth suspect accused in connection to the murder of a man who was shot 36 times in front of Guthrie home reportedly bragged about being arrested for murder, a police report details.

Police say 24-year-old Joseph Angelo was shot 36 times in the face and torso outside a home in the 300 block of S. Oak St. in Guthrie.

“The amount of times that the person was shot was very strange. There were two different calibers of shell casings that were located on scene. …that is odd. That means there’s at least two weapons and at least two shooters,” said Sgt. Anthony Gibbs, with the Guthrie Police Department.

Neighbors said Angelo wasn’t the type to get into trouble and was always willing to lend a hand.

A warrant affidavit states that the woman who lived in the home where Angelo was murdered told police she had been involved in a drug deal a few hours earlier that night.

The woman, identified as 23-year-old Rachel Smith, told police that she drove three black males to another Guthrie home, where the men tried to rob the homeowner of marijuana.

A few hours after the robbery, Smith said she was at her home with Angelo when he decided to walk home. After Angelo went outside, Smith said she heard gunshots on her porch.

Witnesses told police they saw three people running from the home shortly after the shooting took place.

Court documents state the murder may have been in retaliation for the robbery that occurred earlier that night.

Since the deadly shooting, Reggie Dewayne Smith, Derrick Eugene Smith and Frederic Veasley were arrested on charges of first-degree murder.

Last week, authorities issued an arrest warrant for Bracey Jashawn Perry in connection to Angelo’s murder.

Later that week, he was found and arrested at an Oklahoma City home.

According to a police report, after Perry was booked into jail for first-degree murder, he told other inmates that he was arrested for murder.

“He announced this very loudly as though he was proud of it,” the police report states.

He also mentioned he was part of a local gang, police said.