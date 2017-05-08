Resolution that asks Oklahoma officials to treat abortion as murder passes House of Representatives

OKLAHOMA CITY – A resolution that asks Oklahoma officials to treat abortion as murder has passed the House of Representatives.

House Resolution 1004 directs “every public official in Oklahoma to exercise their authority to stop murder of unborn children by abortion; directing Oklahoma judges not to interfere with Legislature’s right to clarify Oklahoma criminal law; and directing distribution.”

The resolution states that “all human life is protected by God’s law,” adding that the Constitution mandates that “no state shall deprive any human being of life, liberty, or the pursuit of happiness without due process of law.”

It goes on to say that elective abortions do just that.

Originally, the resolution said that “the Supreme Court of the United States overstepped its authority and jurisdiction by offering opinions in Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, and other abortion-related cases.”

However, it has since been amended to say “the Supreme Court of the United States overstepped its authority by federalizing the issue of abortion on demand which should have been properly left to the province of each state.”

The resolution, authored by Rep. Chuck Strohm, goes on to direct “every public official in Oklahoma” to exercise their authority “to stop the murder of innocent unborn children by abortion.”

According to the Tulsa World, the resolution passed the House on a voice vote Monday afternoon.

The resolution is considered a statement of policy and does not carry the weight of the law, the Tulsa World reports.