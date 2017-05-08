Russell Westbrook’s loyalty showcased after being asked about his ‘perfect journey’

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was an unexpected show of loyalty.

After Kevin Durant announced that he was leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors, many Thunder fans feared that another superstar would follow.

However, Russell Westbrook decided to show Thunder fans that he wasn’t following suit.

Less than a month later, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced that Westbrook signed a contract extension.

“Obviously, being able to come back here is a true blessing. There’s nowhere else I’d rather be than Oklahoma City. You guys have basically, kinda raised me. I was 18, 19-years-old and you guys did nothing but great things for me. Through the good and the bad, you guys supported me overall, and through it all. And I appreciate it. Definitely, when I had the opportunity to be loyal to you guys, that’s the number one option. Loyalty is something I stand by,” Westbrook said in 2016.

Even though the season may be over for the Thunder, that doesn’t mean that the spotlight has diminished on one of the NBA’s brightest stars.

Recently, Tumi Travel created a video series featuring celebrities and their ‘Perfect Journey.’

Many of the videos feature celebrities like chef Alex Atala and former model Linda Rodin visiting foreign lands to find inspiration.

However, Russell Westbrook’s video is very different than the rest.

Instead of going to someplace new, Westbrook says his ‘perfect journey’ is home.

“Home. Home is where my journey takes me,” Westbrook is heard saying at the beginning of the video.

“I’ve been feeling love since I got here. People here in Oklahoma City have done nothing but welcome me with open arms,” Westbrook said.

The video also features fans around town speaking about how much of an impact Westbrook has had on Oklahoma City.

“I just think that these people care about us, not just basketball players, but they care about us as people,” he said.

Although many analysts counted the Thunder out this season, Westbrook still made history.

In April, Westbrook earned his 42nd triple-double of the season, overtaking Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in a single season.