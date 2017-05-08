Warm, breezy weather will continue for two more days before next storm system moves in

The warm and breezy weather will continue for two more days before our next storm system.

Highs today and tomorrow will climb to the low to mid 80s.

Today will be breezy and tomorrow will be windy.

The south wind will increase humidity.

Showers and storms will begin tomorrow night through Wednesday morning.

Morning showers and storms will complicate the forecast for later in the day.

If we see clearing late Wednesday morning and afternoon, severe weather will be expected in the late afternoon and evening hours for areas along and west of I-35.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible.

There’s a risk of severe storms in southeastern Oklahoma Thursday afternoon and evening with the same threats.

An upper level ridge will build behind the system bringing another round of sunny and beautiful weekend weather!