1st… A Familiar Place For Edmond North Boys Golf

Edmond North claimed all the glory at state once again, winning the team title with a score of 856, 13 ahead of second place Owasso.

It's the program's 12th championship in 13 seasons.

The Huskies came into the third round of the 6A State Championship at the Golf Club of Edmond with an 11 shot lead over Owasso, and they never looked back.

Edmond North's senior Austin Eckroat also won the individual championship, shooting 204 over the three rounds.

After posting a 66 and 68 in his first two rounds, the future Oklahoma State Cowboy shot par in his final round to finish with a two shot lead over second place, Carson Griggs of Sand Springs.

Edmond Memorial finished third in the team standings with a score of 880.