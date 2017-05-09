× Deputies searching for missing Garvin County man

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Garvin County are searching for a 54-year-old man who was last heard from on Monday morning.

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Regan Allen English has been reported missing after he didn’t return home from work.

Officials say English was last heard from by telephone around 11 a.m. on Monday as he was driving to Katie from work in Pauls Valley.

Deputies say a witness spotted his vehicle around 12:30 p.m. in Pauls Valley.

English stands approximately 6’1″ tall and weighs 220 pounds. He wears prescription glasses, has a gray goatee and gray thinning hair.

He is believed to be driving a red 1996 Jeep Cherokee station wagon with Oklahoma tag “DHK-539.”

So far, officials say they have attempted to contact English with no luck. Also, deputies performed a ground search while troopers searched through the air for any sign of English.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 238-9900.