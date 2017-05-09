Former Oklahoma City center Kendrick Perkins discusses future of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former Oklahoma City Thunder center is talking about what the future may look like for the team.

In 2015, the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Kendrick Perkins, who was with the organization for almost five seasons.

During his time in Oklahoma City, Perkins was known to be the calming force for the up-and-coming superstars on the team.

Now, it seems that he is still having an impact on them.

During a recent interview on TNT, former Oklahoma City center Kendrick Perkins discussed the relationship between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

“I was trying to figure out a way to like, to try and make them talk again because I feel like the outside world is like putting a beef there that wasn’t really too serious, you know what I mean? So the night that, I think the night that Russ actually broke the record, I had text KD. The next day, he was talking about something and he sent me a text and was like, ‘Hey man, me and Russ had a nice conversation,” Perkins said. “The media don’t even know nothing about it, but I just let it be known that they’re back on talking terms.”

Perkins also discussed the possibility of Durant coming back to Oklahoma City in the future.

Last July, Durant announced that he was leaving the Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors. The move was highly criticized by fans and analysts, but Perkins believes that it may not be the end of Durant in Oklahoma City.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if after KD makes a little run, I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes back to Oklahoma,” he said.

Following Durant’s departure for California, Russell Westbrook made headlines by signing a contract extension.

“Obviously, being able to come back here is a true blessing. There’s nowhere else I’d rather be than Oklahoma City. You guys have basically, kinda raised me. I was 18, 19-years-old and you guys did nothing but great things for me. Through the good and the bad, you guys supported me overall, and through it all. And I appreciate it. Definitely, when I had the opportunity to be loyal to you guys, that’s the number one option. Loyalty is something I stand by,” Westbrook said in 2016.

During the interview on TNT, Perkins said he thinks that loyalty goes deeper than just one extension.

“In my opinion, I don’t think Russ is going nowhere. He’s that type of guy. He will stick it out, he just want you to give him the pieces and he wants to roll with it. He’s not going to try and run or chase, and one thing is he’s not begging nobody to come play with him,” Perkins said.