Get ready for a warm, humid and breezy Tuesday

Today will be warm, humid and breezy with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A few showers and storms could move into southern Oklahoma from north Texas late this afternoon and evening.

Severe weather is possible in western Oklahoma overnight as storms move east from the Texas panhandle.

Large hail and damaging winds are possible.

The showers and storms will weaken as they move east into central Oklahoma during the early morning hours.

Showers and storms will continue in western and central Oklahoma tomorrow morning.

Late morning clearing in western Oklahoma will allow for severe storms to develop in the afternoon and evening.

Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible in western Oklahoma tomorrow afternoon and evening, especially southwest.

The risk for severe storms pushes to southeastern Oklahoma Thursday with widely scattered showers and storms across the state.

An upper level ridge will build behind the system bringing another round of sunny and beautiful weekend weather Friday through Saturday!