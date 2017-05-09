“I’d like to have a family,” 13-year-old hopes to help around the house when he is adopted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - While many children love to ride bicycles around the park, Kurtis loves to build them.

"Making frames and body frames of bikes," Kurtis said.

This 13-year-old is great at problem solving and using tools to create something wonderful.

Right now, he enjoys building bicycles but wants to move up to cars when he gets older.

"I want to be a mechanic when I grow u,p and I will try to earn lots of money so I could probably get a house for my kid sisters,” Kurtis said.

Over the past three years, he has been moved around from different foster and group homes.

"One home and lots of other places,” he said. "I would guess more than 18."

Now, he is dreaming of a family with siblings with a structured environment.

"A younger sister and an older sister," he said.

When asked the first thing Kurtis would do with his permanent family, he said he would offer to help around the house.

"I'd probably just talk to them first,” Kurtis said. "And ask if I could help around the house."

After that, he hopes to visit Frontier City.

"It's just something...I'd like to have a family," Kurtis said.

Visit http://www.okdhs.org/ for more information on adopting a child or call (405) 767.2955.

"A Place to Call Home" is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.