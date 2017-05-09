Loophole uncovered in Oklahoma’s brand new law regarding Amazon sales tax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When is the last time you ordered something online?

Perhaps there's a package on your doorstep right now!

Online retailers have begun to charge sales tax on online orders.

But, Ali Meyer uncovered a loophole in Oklahoma's brand new law, and it involves the sales tax.

Young professionals, Cody and Krista Crouch have discovered it.

They noticed amazon.com started charging sales tax March 1st, but the tax is not reflected on every order.

Oklahoma rancher, Andrea Decker, noticed the same thing.

Have you been wondering what's up with the taxes on online orders?

Ali Meyer goes straight to the Oklahoma Tax Commission to get some answers.