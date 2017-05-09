Man allegedly set ex-girlfriend’s home on fire, streamed it on Facebook Live

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. – Summer Bobrick had no idea what was going on when she saw firefighters rush down her street.

“Just walked out a little bit and the house was completely engulfed in flames,” Bobrick told KXII.

On Saturday night, emergency crews rushed to a home just north of Hwy 91 in Cartwright after a man reportedly set fire to his ex-girlfriend’s home.

Authorities say Julio Villalpando locked himself in a bedroom, started a fire and streamed it on Facebook Live.

Investigators say Villalpando’s ex-girlfriend and their children were in the next room when he started the blaze.

They were able to make it out safely, but Villalpando lost consciousness after breathing in too much smoke.

Deputies told KXII that the victim ran back into the home and pulled him to safety.

“The information we received, dragged him out of the house and out of harms way and into safety,” Bryan County Chief Deputy Steve Nabors said.

Villalpando was treated for smoke inhalation and charged with first-degree arson.

The mobile home was a total loss.