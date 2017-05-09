Officers: Mother arrested for third DUI after police spot young son helping her drive

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – A Milwaukee mother is facing charges after police say her young son helped her drive while she was intoxicated.

Police stopped 37-year-old Carrie Bernard after they saw a child on her lap who was steering the vehicle onto an on-ramp of a highway.

Investigators say Bernard failed a field sobriety test and was arrested on her third suspected DUI. Deputies at the scene say her 8-year-old son was crying because he didn’t want to go to jail.

Before Bernard was taken to jail, she can be heard on the police cruiser’s camera saying, “I think I might have a drink after this.”