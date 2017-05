OKLAHOMA CITY – Usually, when a fire engine brings out the water hose, it’s bad news – but not this time.

Oklahoma City firefighter Tyler and wife Kayla Wilmoth used the engine’s hose to share a big surprise with their family and friends in a unique way.

With the help of the fire department, tinted water sprayed out, revealing the gender of the couple’s first baby as cheers ensued.

Congratulations to the soon-to-be parents!

Here’s to many water fights with your little one!