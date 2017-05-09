× Oklahoma Congressman asking for explanation for FBI director’s termination

WASHINGTON – An Oklahoma Congressman is asking the president for clarity following the termination of the director of the FBI.

On Tuesday afternoon, the White House announced that President Donald Trump had fired FBI Director James Comey.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions,” a statement from the White House read.

“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” President Trump said.

Following the news of Comey’s termination, Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford asked the president for an explanation for the move.

“James Comey had an incredibly difficult job in his role as FBI Director and I am grateful for his service. The issues that our law enforcement, intelligence community, and congressional committees deal with each day are very sensitive and have life or death implications. Director Comey has been the public face representing thousands of committed law enforcement officers and civil servants within the intelligence community. In the days ahead, the American people need clarity and deserve an explanation for his immediate firing. It is unfortunate that over the past year the Director had lost the trust of so many people on both sides of the aisle. It is now important that the Senate confirm the next FBI Director with a thorough and fair process,” Lankford, who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said.

The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.