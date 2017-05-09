× Oklahoma man accused in fatal DUI crash sentenced to prison

GLENPOOL, Okla. – An Oklahoma man accused in a fatal DUI crash was sentenced to prison.

In January 2015, Artussee Fields was arrested after he allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a car.

Glenpool police said the passenger of that car died and the driver was injured.

Fields was uninjured in the crash.

On May 3rd, Fields pleaded no contest to first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs and failing to stop for a stop sign, court records show.

According to the Tulsa World, a judge found Fields guilty and sentenced the man to 15 years; three of those years will be spent in prison and 12 of those years will be suspended, during which he will be under supervision by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.