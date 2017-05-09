Paul McCartney coming to Oklahoma City!

OKLAHOMA CITY – Paul McCartney is coming to Oklahoma City!

For the first time since 2002, Paul McCartney is planning to stop in Oklahoma City for his One On One Tour.

Paul’s One On One tour opened April 13, 2016 with his debut concert in Fresno CA.

The show, which opened with Paul’s first performance of “A Hard Day’s Night” since The Beatles last played it 1965, drew instant and unanimous raves from near and far.

One On One has since logged 36 shows and counting, spanning the globe from North and South America to the UK and Europe and a current run of Japanese dates.

The Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show—and so much more: Nearly three hours’ worth of the greatest moments from the last 50 years of music, dozens of songs that have formed the soundtracks of our lives.

As with every Paul McCartney tour, One On One features dozens of classics from the most beloved catalog in popular music, spanning Paul’s entire career–as a solo artist, member of Wings and of course as a Beatle—and no shortage of surprises.

State of the art audio and video technology ensures an unforgettable experience from every seat in the house: Massive screens, lasers, fireworks and, of course, a staggering selection of the best songs ever written or performed make every Paul McCartney show a once in a lifetime event that transcends and elevates the potential of live music.

Tickets for the July 17th show at the Chesapeake Energy Arena go on sale to the general public Monday, May 15th at 10 a.m. local time.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, May 10th at 10 a.m. local time through Sunday, May 14th at 10 p.m. local time.

