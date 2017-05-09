Police: 2 adults, one child critically injured in wreck involving motorcycle

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two adults and a child were critically injured in an accident along the city’s southwest side.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to the area of S.W. 39th St. and May Ave. following a wreck involving a motorcycle.

Once on the scene, officials say they discovered that two adults who were on the motorcycle were critically injured.

Investigators say one child, who was a passenger in the SUV, also suffered serious injuries when the motorcycle and the SUV collided.

At this point, investigators are still trying to determine exactly what caused the wreck.