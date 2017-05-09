× President Trump fires FBI director James Comey

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions,” a statement from the White House read.

“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” President Trump said.

The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.