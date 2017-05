Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's a showdown at the Capitol over a senate bill that would give more rights to large horizontal drillers in our state.

A group of small Oklahoma oil and gas producers are opposing Senate Bill 867 saying it could essentially put them out of business.

Proponents of the bill say it will create jobs and money for our state.

The bill allows for horizontal drilling in more areas.

