× State agency warning Oklahomans about hay scam

OKLAHOMA CITY – State authorities are warning Oklahomans in rural parts of the state about a scam targeting them.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry says the agency has learned about a scam targeting individuals who have hay for sale.

Agency officials say the supposed hay buyer will send the seller a check for more than the purchase price, and then ask the seller to wire the excess money somewhere else.

Officials say the check will often bounce after the scammer already has the money wired to them.

Experts warn that the seller if often left to pay the money back to the bank for the bounced check.

If something seems strange about a transaction, you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency.

Officials say you may also use ODAFF’s Hay Directories to locate legitimate hay sellers and buyers in your area.