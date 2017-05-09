× State officials: Collections in April fell over $90 million short of estimate

OKLAHOMA CITY – As the deadline continues to approach to solve the state’s budget crisis, it seems matters are only getting worse.

On Tuesday, state officials announced that General Revenue Fund collections in April missed the estimate by 12.9 percent.

The collections in April totaled $611 million, which is $90.3 million below the official estimate.

Right now, total General Revenue Fund collections through the first 10 months of the fiscal year are 4.4 percent below the estimate, or $190 million.

“The uncertainty that one-time revenue sources have left us with make it difficult to build a budget,” said Secretary of Finance, Administration and Information Technology Preston L. Doerflinger.

Earlier this year, officials announced that the state was facing a nearly $900 million budget shortfall.

So far, legislators have not come up with a solution to the state’s budget crisis.

“This is the cash-flow issue Oklahoma is faced with, and it’s time for legislators to start working together and pass recurring revenue measures that the governor can sign,” Doerflinger said.