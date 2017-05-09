“That’s not right,” Former Oklahoma officer believes he was fired for not writing enough tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIBBLE, Okla. -- Richard Searcy, a former Dibble police officer, is without a job and he doesn't really know why.

Searcy was fired from the Dibble Police Department earlier this month.

He says he believes it may have something to do with how many citations and warnings he’s supposed to write for the department.

“To turn around and tell me that I can't justified putting you on full-time until your numbers come up, that's like saying, 'Okay, you gotta write a bunch of tickets to be hired here.' That's not right!” said Searcy.

Searcy has served the Dibble community for many years. As of this month, the chief says he is no longer on the force.

“No reasons given, the only thing I can think of is he got pissed off because I stood up to him," he said.

Searcy says the department requires at least one written contact per hour, including warnings and citations. It's an allegation the Dibble Police Department denies.

After a weekly review, Searcy claims the chief noticed that he failed to meet the required number of contacts that week.

“The next weekend, I come in to work and there's a letter in my box. I opened it up; it's a reprimand letter for not making contacts,” said Searcy.

Upset by the letter, Searcy says he signed it but left a small message at the bottom.

“I sign this under protest. I do my job and I will not make up excuses to pull vehicles over,” he said.

Searcy says the chief didn't like his written commentary and went to the City Council to discuss his job.

Searcy said the chief told him, “The town of Dibble and the Dibble Police Department, due to my suggestion, has terminated you.”

The Dibble Police Department sent NewsChannel 4 a written statement, saying there is no quota for citations.

It went on to say that in order to protect the privacy of current and former employees, it will not discuss Searcy's termination.