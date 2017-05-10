13-year-old tied up, robbed at Oklahoma City home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A young man, just 13 years old, was bound and robbed inside his home in Oklahoma City.

His parents came home to find out their son was a victim of a terrifying home invasion.

“It's a frightening situation for anybody to have someone force their way into your home and zip tie your hands together,” said Msgt. Gary Knight.

The mom and dad went out to dinner Tuesday night, leaving the teen at home.

The parents had no clue about the horrifying ordeal the young teen was about to endure.

“This was a first-degree burglary, which means somebody was at home at the time the burglars forced their way in,” Knight said.

According to the police report, two masked men made their way inside the home in 8400 block of north Western.

But, they quickly realized they were not alone, so they took action.

“Apparently, the burglars, it was two of them, tied his hands together,” Knight said.

The suspects used zip ties to bind the boy’s hands and rummaged through the family's belongings.

They allegedly took a video gaming system, a piggy bank and several other items.

The family came back to an unlocked door, broken glass and an understandably frightened child.

“They saw the young man come running out his bedroom,” Knight said.

The teen was not harmed, and police need the public’s help in finding the suspects.

Police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.