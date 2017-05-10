60-year-old man found stabbed in front of Oklahoma home

TULSA, Okla. – Police are searching for suspect accused of murdering a man in Tulsa.

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, neighbors called 911 to report an injured man in the driveway of a home.

When officers arrived, they found 60-year-old Wade Warthen suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigators tell KJRH that Warthen was inside a home when a fight broke out between him and another man at the house.

So far, no arrests have been made.